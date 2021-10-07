Skip to main content

UN ends Yemen war crimes probe in historic defeat at rights body

A pro-government tribal fighter stands at a position where he fights against the Houthis in Marib, Yemen October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council narrowly agreed on Thursday to end the mandate of its independent investigators who have found that all sides in Yemen's conflict have committed acts that may amount to war crimes.

Saudi Arabia lobbied heavily against the Western resolution that would have extended by two years the mandate of the independent team who have documented possible war crimes in Yemen, including by the Riyadh-led coalition, activists said. read more

The vote at the 47-member Geneva forum was 21 countries against the resolution presented by the Netherlands, with 18 in favour, seven abstentions and one delegation absent (Ukraine).

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

