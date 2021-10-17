Skip to main content

UN envoy says has agreement on drafting new Syrian constitution

1 minute read

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures while speaking during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy said on Sunday that the government and opposition co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee agreed to start a drafting process for constitutional reform in the country.

Geir Pedersen, speaking to reporters in Geneva after meeting the Syrian co-chairs ahead of week-long talks, said they had agreed to "prepare and start drafting constitutional reform."

The talks will be the sixth round in two years and the first since January.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

