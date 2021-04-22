Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastU.N. Libya mission says concerned over partial oil shutdown

The U.N. Libya mission said on Thursday it was concerned by a shutdown of oil output at Hariga port and indications of coming production shutdowns elsewhere.

It said it was incumbent on all parties in Libya to ensure that the National Oil Corporation stayed independent, technocratic and well-resourced after its AGOCO subsidiary stopped output amid a budget dispute.

