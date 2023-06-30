UN pares down list of firms doing business with Israeli settlements

GENEVA, June 30 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights office has updated a list of companies doing business with Israeli settlements, removing 15 companies from the database that were no longer involved, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The long-awaited update was limited in scope due to budget restrictions and was only able to review the original list of 112 companies, U.N. human rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a press briefing.

The database was mandated by the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2016 but was not released until 2020. Most of the firms it named were domiciled in Israel but it also included international firms listed in the United States, Britain and France, among others.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Matthias Williams















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.