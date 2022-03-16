U.N. raises only $1.3 bln of over $4 bln sought for Yemen 2022 AID -OCHA head

A girl carries a child as she walks through a makeshift camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Aden, Yemen March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - The United Nations received only $1.3 billion in pledges on Wednesday towards a $4.27 billion aid plan this year for war-torn Yemen, where a humanitarian drive had seen funding dry up even before global attention turned to the conflict in Ukraine.

"We hoped for more and it is a disappointment we didn't get pledges from some we thought we might hear from," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told a one-day pledging event co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.

Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Catherine Evans

