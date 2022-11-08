UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger

The new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, of Austria, poses in his office at the Palais Wilson, during a photocall for his taking official functions as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, Switzerland October 17, 2022. Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him.

"Abd el-Fattah is in great danger. His dry hunger strike puts his life at acute risk," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. top human rights official, at a Geneva briefing. She said that Turk had personally spoken with Egyptian authorities to appeal for his release, most recently on Friday.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks