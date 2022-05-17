UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic

A demonstration supporting the Swedish-Iranian doctor and researcher Ahmadreza Djalali, who is imprisoned and sentenced to death in Iran, was held in Stockholm, Sweden May 14, 2022. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21. read more

Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Madeline Chambers

