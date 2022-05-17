1 minute read
UN rights office urges Iran to halt imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office's spokesperson on Tuesday urged Iran to halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali and reverse his death sentence.
Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency has reported that Djalali, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, would be executed by May 21. read more
Reporting by Matthias Williams Editing by Madeline Chambers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.