Middle East

U.N. Security Council condemns Varosha plan by Turkish Cypriots, Turkey

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned a plan by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders to partially reopen the abandoned resort of Varosha and called for an immediate reversal of the decision.

"The Security Council underscores the need to avoid any further unilateral actions not in accordance with its resolutions and that could raise tensions on the island and harm prospects for a settlement," the 15-member body said in a statement.

