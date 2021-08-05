U.N. Security Council to discuss deadly tanker attack on Friday

A satellite image shows the damaged Mercer Street Tanker moored off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. Satellite image copyright 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain will discuss a deadly tanker attack off the coast of Oman during a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, diplomats said, but the 15-member body is not expected to take any action.

Britain told the Security Council on Tuesday it was "highly likely" that Iran used one or more drones to carry out the tanker attack last week, which killed two crew members - a Briton and a Romanian. read more

"There's a lot of conflicting information. A 'highly likely' analysis, which we totally reject. We need to establish facts ... we don't need to rush to any conclusions or actions without having proof of what has happened," deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told reporters on Wednesday.

The United States and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to the attack.

