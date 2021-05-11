Skip to main content

Middle EastU.N. working to de-escalate tensions between Israel, Palstinians

Reuters
1 minute read

The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

The United Nations is urgently working to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by "the increasingly large numbers of casualties, including children, from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, and of Israeli fatalities from rockets launched from Gaza," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Israeli security forces must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force. The indiscriminate launching rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable," Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:53 PM UTCGaza tower block collapses after Israeli air strike, witnesses say

A 13-storey residential block in the Gaza Strip collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit by an Israeli air strike, witnesses said.

Middle EastEast Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle
Middle EastIn Turkey, protests against Israel over surge in violence
Middle EastU.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels
Middle EastU.N. working to de-escalate tensions between Israel, Palstinians