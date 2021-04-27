Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastUnconfirmed reports of vessel attacked off Saudi Arabia -Dryad

Reuters
2 minutes read

Dryad Global is receiving "unconfirmed reports" that a vessel, possibly the NCC Dammam oil tanker, has been attacked off the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, the maritime security group said on Twitter on Tuesday.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Saudi authorities.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also said it was aware of reports of an incident on Tuesday approximately 2 nautical miles from Yanbu and that investigations were ongoing.

Vessels have previously come under attack in Red Sea waters.

In December, Saudi Arabia said that a tanker anchored at Jeddah port was hit by an explosive-laden boat. This followed a separate incident at another Saudi terminal on the Red Sea where a tanker was damaged by an explosion. read more

A Saudi Arabian-led military coalition engaged in Yemen has in the past foiled attempted assaults using explosive-laden boats it says are launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 9:22 AM UTCHuman Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians

An international rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of pursuing policies of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians - and against its own Arab minority - that amount to crimes against humanity.

Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Turkey's banks shy away from Erdogan's 'crazy' canal - sources
Middle EastIran sentences British-Iranian aid worker to another year in jail
Middle EastUnconfirmed reports of vessel attacked off Saudi Arabia -Dryad

Dryad Global is receiving "unconfirmed reports" that a vessel, possibly the NCC Dammam oil tanker, has been attacked off the Saudi Red Sea port of Yanbu, the maritime security group said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Middle EastJitters hit stocks before Fed and earnings