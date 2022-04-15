1 minute read
United States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence
April 15 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned by violence in Jerusalem, where at least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police, the State Department said on Friday.
"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler
