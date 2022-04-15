United States urges restraint after Jerusalem violence

An Israeli security forces member moves in position during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

April 15 (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned by violence in Jerusalem, where at least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police, the State Department said on Friday.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.