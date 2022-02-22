Skip to main content
U.S. approves potential foreign military sale to Kuwait for $1 billion

1 minute read
Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved a potential foreign military sale to the government of Kuwait of design and construction of the Kuwait defense ministry headquarters complex and related equipment for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the U.S. Defense Department said.

