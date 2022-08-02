U.S. approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $3.05 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

