1 minute read
U.S. approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia -Pentagon
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $3.05 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.