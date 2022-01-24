US-backed Kurdish forces say 300 Islamic State militants surrender at prison in northern Syria

AMMAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Three hundred Islamic State militants surrendered on Monday to Kurdish-led forces at a prison the militants had occupied in northern Syria since last Thursday, the U.S.-backed force said in a statement on Monday.

The U.S.-led coalition has staged several air strikes against Islamic State militants who fled to the area.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Gareth Jones

