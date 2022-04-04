U.S. believes differences in Iran nuclear talks can be overcome -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States still believes there is an opportunity to overcome the remaining differences with Iran in talks over its nuclear program, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler

