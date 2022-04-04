1 minute read
U.S. believes differences in Iran nuclear talks can be overcome -State Dept
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The United States still believes there is an opportunity to overcome the remaining differences with Iran in talks over its nuclear program, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler
