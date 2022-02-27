U.S. briefed on Israel's offer to Putin on Ukraine, Israeli official says

JERUSALEM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The United States was briefed on Israel's offer to Russia to help resolve the Ukraine crisis, an Israeli official said on Sunday after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Ukraine and the U.S. were briefed before and after PM Bennett's conversation with President Putin. Putin was open to Israel's offer," the official told Reuters.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams

