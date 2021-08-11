Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. to call on OPEC and its allies to increase oil production - CNBC

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to call on OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost oil production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The White House said OPEC+'s decision to gradually ease production cuts is "simply not enough" during a "critical moment in the global recovery," the report added.

U.S. officials spoke with representatives from OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia this week, as well as with representatives from the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC+ members, according to the CNBC report.

"We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in the statement reviewed by CNBC.

"Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery," Sullivan said in the statement.

The White House was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru

