U.S. calls for de-escalation of Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - There needs to be a de-escalation in the conflict between a Saudi-led military coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday following air strikes that killed scores of people. read more

"The escalation in fighting only exacerbates a dire humanitarian crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni people," he said in a statement released by the State Department.

Reporting by Eric Beech; writing by Costas Pitas

