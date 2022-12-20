U.S. Central Command conducts raids in Syria, detains IS operatives - statement
CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command forces conducted three helicopter raids in eastern Syria over the past 48 hours, which resulted in detaining six Islamic State operatives, according to a statement on Tuesday.
One of those detained was a senior IS Syria province member involved in attacks in Syria, according to the statement.
Reporting by Enas Alashray, writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in Dubai, editing by Ed Osmond
