U.S. citizens in UAE warned to maintain security awareness -embassy website

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy and Consulate in the United Arab Emirates advised its citizens in the country to "maintain a high level of security awareness" in a statement on Monday, following reports of a possible missile attack and accompanying missile defence activity over Abu Dhabi earlier in the morning.

Such statements are rare, for the UAE is largely viewed as one of the safest places in the Middle East, but the U.S. Embassy issued a similar security alert last week when Abu Dhabi was targeted by the Houthi militia.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely

