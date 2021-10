U.S. condemns cross border attack from Syria against Turkey

A flag flutters near Bab al-Hawa duty free building, at Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, June 30, 2021. Picture taken June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States has condemned a cross-border attack from Syria against Turkey, the State Department said on Tuesday, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was determined to eliminate threats originating in northern Syria.

Erdogan said on Monday that an attack by Kurdish YPG militants that killed two Turkish police was "the final straw." read more

Two Turkish police officers were killed on Sunday in a guided missile attack in northern Syria's Azaz region, which Turkey said was launched by the YPG.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Kanishka Singh and Simon Lewis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

