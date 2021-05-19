Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastU.S. condemns Erdogan comments on Jewish people as anti-Semitic

Reuters
1 minute read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 17, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS

The United States on Tuesday strongly condemned recent comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the Jewish people as anti-Semitic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from incendiary remarks, which could incite further violence," Price said in a statement.

"Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere," he said.

Price did not specify which Erdogan remarks the United States considered anti-Semitic. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Erdogan, a vocal defender of the Palestinians, has criticized Israel for conducting air strikes on Gaza and called it a "terror state" after Israeli police fired rubber bullets at rock-throwing Palestinians in Jerusalem. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · May 18, 2021 · 8:45 PM UTCWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastCeasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict