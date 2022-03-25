U.S. condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi energy facilities -State Dept

Formula One F1 - Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - March 25, 2022. Alpine's Esteban Ocon during practice as smoke rises from Saudi Aramco's petroleum storage facility, after an attack in the background. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Washington condemned "unacceptable" attacks by Yemen's Houthis on Saudi energy facilities, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday, adding the United States would continue to work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen its defenses.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said oil giant Aramco's petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah was hit, causing a fire in two storage tanks but no casualties. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.