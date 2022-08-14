U.S. condemns Jerusalem attack that wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday.

"Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are in touch with the families of the U.S. citizen victims, to whom we have offered our sympathies and support," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

"Our team in Jerusalem has been working around the clock to support the victims and their families, and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

