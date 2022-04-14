U.S. VP Harris condemns attacks in Israel in call with its president

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks during the opening reception of the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibition at the National Gallery of Art, in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned attacks in Israel that have killed 14 people and said U.S. support for Israel's security was unwavering in a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the White House said.

"The Vice President expressed support for continued efforts to reduce tensions," the White House said in a statement.

The Israeli military had stepped up its raids in the West Bank following attacks by two Palestinians from the territory and three members of Israel's Arab minority in which 14 people in Israel have been killed since late March. read more

More than 20 Palestinians, many of them gunmen, have been killed by Israeli forces since January. read more

Israel has accused the Palestinian Authority of not doing enough to rein in militants and of encouraging violence against Israelis. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it held Israel "fully responsible for the repercussions" from the military's actions and a spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas appealed for the international community to intervene.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul and Howard Goller

