U.S. condemns strike in Iraq's northern Dohuk area

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein inspects the site of a Turkish attack on a mountain resort in Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned a shelling that killed civilians in the northern Dohuk region of Iraq, the State Department said in a statement.

"The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians," spokesperson Ned Price said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.