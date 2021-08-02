Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

U.S. confident Iran carried out attack on tanker -Secretary Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference held by U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States is confident that Iran carried out a drone attack on an Israeli-managed tanker transiting through international waters near Oman on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"I want to condemn again the attack on Friday against the commercial ship … We've conducted a thorough review and we're confident that Iran carried out this attack," Blinken said at a regular news briefing.

Middle East

