U.S. confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday confirmed that a U.S. citizen was killed in the Iranian rocket attack that targeted dissident sites in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday. read more

Patel said he could not make any further comment on the case due to privacy considerations.

Washington said on Wednesday no U.S. officials or military personnel were killed in the strike.

Reporting by Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese











