U.S. confirms American's death in Baghdad















WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen has died in Baghdad, the State Department confirmed on Tuesday, one day after police in Iraq said an American was killed in a failed kidnapping attempt.

U.S. officials said they could confirm the individual, Stephen Troell, died in Baghdad but did not elaborate, offering condolences and adding, "We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.