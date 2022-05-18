U.S. to convey Turkey's concerns over Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, Turkish foreign minister says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

ISTANBUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a meeting that necessary messages will be given regarding Turkey's security concerns over Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.

In a news conference with Turkish media, Cavusoglu also said he told his American counterpart that the U.S. should strike a balance in its policies towards Greece and Turkey.

