Middle EastUS deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

Reuters
The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.

"We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defend itself and to respond to rocket attacks. The Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security, just as Israelis do," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at his daily briefing, saying U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday.

