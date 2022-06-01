U.S., E3 want IAEA Board to demand immediate cooperation from Iran -draft

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - A draft resolution by the United States, France, Britain and Germany for next week's meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors calls on Iran to answer the watchdog's longstanding questions on uranium traces found at three sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board "calls upon Iran to act on an urgent basis to fulfil its legal obligations and take up immediately the (IAEA) Director General's offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues", the draft text sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.