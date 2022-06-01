U.S., E3 want IAEA Board to demand immediate cooperation from Iran -draft
VIENNA, June 1 (Reuters) - A draft resolution by the United States, France, Britain and Germany for next week's meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors calls on Iran to answer the watchdog's longstanding questions on uranium traces found at three sites.
The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board "calls upon Iran to act on an urgent basis to fulfil its legal obligations and take up immediately the (IAEA) Director General's offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues", the draft text sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters on Wednesday said. read more
