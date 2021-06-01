Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. envoy to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kenya to discuss dam, other issues -State Department

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is traveling to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kenya this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.

From May 31 to June 6, Feltman planned to meet with senior officials "to discuss cooperative approaches to supporting a stable and prosperous Horn of Africa, including a resolution of the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is acceptable to all parties," it said.

