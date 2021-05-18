Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastU.S. envoy tells UN on Mideast: 'We have not been silent, neither have you'

Reuters
1 minute read

New U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield holds a news conference to mark the start of the U.S. presidency of the U.N. Security Council for March, at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told a private meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that Washington believes a public statement by the body would not help calm tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

"We have not been silent and neither have you," Thomas-Greenfield told the 15-member body's third closed meeting on the violence, according to a U.N. diplomat familiar with her remarks.

"Our focus has been and will continue to be on an intensive diplomatic engagement to bring this violence to an end," she said. "President Biden expressed support for a ceasefire."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 7:05 PM UTCWorld powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastU.S. envoy tells UN on Mideast: 'We have not been silent, neither have you'