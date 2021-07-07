U.S. expects seventh round of Iran nuclear talks; no details when

A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it expected a seventh round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks on resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to take place "at the appropriate moment," but did not say when that might be.

"Of course, nothing is certain in the world of diplomacy, but I think we have every expectation that there will be a seventh round of talks at the appropriate moment, at the right time, and our team looks forward to being engaged in that next round of talks when it does begin," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular news briefing.

