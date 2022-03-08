1 minute read
U.S., France agree to keep pursuing Iran nuclear deal - U.S. State Dept
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United States and France agreed to continue their close coordination in an effort to reach an Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. State Department said after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Simon Lewis in Paris; writing by Susan Heavey in Washington; editing by Kanishka Singh
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.