U.S., France agree to keep pursuing Iran nuclear deal - U.S. State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France June 25, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - The United States and France agreed to continue their close coordination in an effort to reach an Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. State Department said after Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

