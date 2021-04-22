Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastU.S. general concerned about Afghan security forces after troop withdrawal

Reuters
1 minute read

The head of U.S. forces in the Middle East said on Thursday that he was concerned about the ability of the Afghan security forces to hold territory after the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country in the coming months.

"My concern is the ability of the Afghan military to hold the ground that they're on now without the support that they've been used to for many years," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

"I am concerned about the ability of the Afghan military to hold on after we leave, the ability of the Afghan Air Force to fly, in particular, after we remove the support for those aircraft," McKenzie added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 2:38 PM UTCPolice search cryptocurrency trading firm after Turks say they were scammed

Police searched the headquarters of a cryptocurrency trading platform provider in Istanbul on Thursday, after thousands of Turks filed criminal complaints against the company saying they had been scammed and were unable to access their accounts.

Middle EastRamadan nights see Israeli police and Palestinians face off in Jerusalem
Middle EastJordan releases 16 people tied to royal feud

Jordan released on Thursday 16 people linked to a rift in the royal family that rattled the country, but a member of the royal family and a former adviser to the king remained in detention.

Middle EastArmed group takes control of county in western Ethiopia - rights commission

An armed group has taken control of a county in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said, citing reports that civilians had been killed and public servants kidnapped.

Middle EastWHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines