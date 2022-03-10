1 minute read
U.S. has no intention of offering Russia anything new on sanctions to reach Iran nuclear deal
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said Washington has no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to sanctions on Moscow in talks to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters a nuclear deal with Iran is down to a small number of outstanding issues and called on all parties, including Russia, to focus on resolving the final issues to reach a deal.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Eric Beech; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.