U.S. has no intention of offering Russia anything new on sanctions to reach Iran nuclear deal

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price gestures at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 28, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday said Washington has no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to sanctions on Moscow in talks to reach a nuclear deal with Iran.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters a nuclear deal with Iran is down to a small number of outstanding issues and called on all parties, including Russia, to focus on resolving the final issues to reach a deal.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Eric Beech; editing by Diane Craft

