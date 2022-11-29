U.S. has reduced partnered patrols with SDF in northern Syria- Pentagon















WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The United States has reduced the number of partnered patrols in northern Syria with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Pentagon said on Tuesday, after Turkish strikes in the region and ahead of a feared ground invasion by Ankara.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters that while operations against Islamic State had not stopped, the patrols had to be reduced because the SDF had reduced the number of their own patrols.

Ryder added that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would speak with his Turkish counterpart soon.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart











