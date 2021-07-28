U.S. imposes fresh Syria-related sanctions -Treasury website

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed fresh Syria-related sanctions on several individuals and entities, according to the Treasury's website, increasing pressure on President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The United States blacklisted eight individuals and 10 entities in separate counterterrorism and Syria-related actions taken on Wednesday, including branches of the Syrian general and military intelligence, according to the website.

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.