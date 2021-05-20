Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle EastU.S. imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders

The United States is imposing sanctions on two Houthi military officials as the Iran-aligned movement continues its offensive to seize Yemen's gas-rich Marib region, U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Thursday.

Lenderking, who has been pushing for a ceasefire deal between the Houthis and a Saudi-led military coalition, also told a virtual media briefing that all ports and airports in Yemen should be opened to ease a humanitarian crisis.

