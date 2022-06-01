U.S., Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons -White House

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and Israeli officials committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in a meeting of senior officials, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve their goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries in Tuesday's meeting, the White House said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis

