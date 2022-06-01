U.S., Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons -White House
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. and Israeli officials committed to coordinating efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in a meeting of senior officials, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The officials also discussed economic and diplomatic steps to achieve their goals and reviewed ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries in Tuesday's meeting, the White House said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.