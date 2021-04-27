Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

U.S. and Israeli officials meeting in Washington on Tuesday discussed their serious concerns about advancements in Iran’s nuclear program and agreed on the “significant threat” posed by Iran’s behavior in the Middle East, the White House said.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat also agreed in their meeting to establish an inter-agency working group to focus attention on the growing threat from Iran providing drones and precision-guided missiles to its allies, the White House said.

The talks were held on the same day that world powers and Iran began a third round of meetings in Vienna with the aim of bringing Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord. read more

