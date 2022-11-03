U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions















WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting individuals it said were linked to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quods force, as well as a number of shipping and oil companies.

The action, taken under sanctions regulations aimed at combating global terrorism, also targeted a number of vessels, the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Caitlin Webber











