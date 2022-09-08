1 minute read
U.S. issues Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing sanctions on four companies and one individual from Iran, the Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday.
One of the companies, Safiran Airport Services, has been sanctioned in relation to a U.S. executive order prohibiting certain transactions with Russia, the Treasury Department's website showed without elaborating.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kanishka Singh
