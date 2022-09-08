U.S. issues Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iran's and U.S.' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The United States is imposing sanctions on four companies and one individual from Iran, the Treasury Department said on its website on Thursday.

One of the companies, Safiran Airport Services, has been sanctioned in relation to a U.S. executive order prohibiting certain transactions with Russia, the Treasury Department's website showed without elaborating.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.