Middle East
U.S. issues new Iran-related sanctions -Treasury website
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions targeting four individuals and two entities linked to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department's website on Friday showed.
The sanctions listed are part of Washington's ongoing actions over Iran's nuclear weapons program, according to the website.
Reporting by Susan Heavey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.