Skip to main content

Middle East

U.S. issues sanctions tied to supporters of Hezbollah, Iran - Treasury

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it was sanctioning Lebanon and Kuwait-based financial conduits that fund the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as well as financial facilitators and front companies that support the group and Iran.

Hezbollah "continues to exploit the legitimate commercial sector for financial and material support, which enables the group to carry out acts of terrorism and degrade Lebanon’s political institutions," Treasury said in the announcement.

The sanctions also apply to businessman Morteza Minaye Hashemi, who lives in China and who had funneled money to Iran's Qods Force, Treasury said. Two Chinese nationals had helped Hashemi establish bank accounts and served as straw owners for his companies, which were based in Hong Kong and mainland China, according to the Treasury release.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 16, 2021 · 10:43 PM UTC

U.S. State Department approves potential $500 million Saudi maintenance deal

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential agreement covering up to $500 million in military support services for Saudi Arabia, and has sent the agreement to Congress for review, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Middle East
Iran approves U.S. firm J&J's shot as it fights fifth COVID wave
Middle East
Braving intimidation, hundreds of Iraqi women run for parliament
Middle East
UAE could invest further $1.4 bln in Britain this year, UK trade official says
Middle East
U.S. issues sanctions tied to supporters of Hezbollah, Iran - Treasury

The United States said on Friday it was sanctioning Lebanon and Kuwait-based financial conduits that fund the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as well as financial facilitators and front companies that support the group and Iran.