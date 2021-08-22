Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S.-led coalition aircraft shoots down drone over Syria

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A fighter jet with the U.S.-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the U.S. military said.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on U.S. personnel in Syria and Iraq after U.S. diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.

