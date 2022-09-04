1 minute read
U.S. mediator in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks to arrive in Beirut this week
BEIRUT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Amos Hochstein, the U.S diplomat mediating talks between Lebanon and Israel over their shared maritime border, will be in Beirut at the end of the week, a statement from Lebanon’s presidential palace said on Sunday.
The statement said Hochstein would be in Lebanon to follow up on discussions with the Lebanese side on the delineation, without providing more details.
